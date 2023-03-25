Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Rose 9.02% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -35.45%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s traded shares were 22.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.43% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the SIRI share is $6.85, that puts it down -81.7 from that peak though still a striking 9.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.43. The company’s market capitalization is $14.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.79 million shares over the past three months.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. SIRI has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) registered a 4.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.43% in intraday trading to $3.77 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.57%, and it has moved by -14.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.09%. The short interest in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is 170.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.52, which implies an increase of 31.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, SIRI is trading at a discount of -85.68% off the target high and -19.36% off the low.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) shares have gone down -35.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -3.13% against -13.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.17 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.24 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.19 billion and $2.25 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.90% and then drop by -0.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.60%. While earnings are projected to return -4.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.74% per annum.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.57 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. insiders own 83.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.05%, with the float percentage being 71.16%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 864 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 55.11 million shares (or 1.42% of all shares), a total value of $314.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.28 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $315.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF owns about 51.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $303.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.47 million, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $99.73 million.