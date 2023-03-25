Should Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) Revive After A -193.93% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s traded shares were 9.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.44% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the WOOF share is $22.75, that puts it down -193.93 from that peak though still a striking -4.13% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.06. The company’s market capitalization is $2.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.12 million shares over the past three months.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. WOOF has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) registered a -4.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.44% in intraday trading to $7.74 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.10%, and it has moved by -29.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.21%. The short interest in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) is 16.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.58, which implies an increase of 33.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, WOOF is trading at a discount of -158.4% off the target high and 9.56% off the low.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) shares have gone down -37.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.33% against 4.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.30% this quarter and then drop -17.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.57 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.53 billion by the end of Apr 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.51 billion and $1.48 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.70% and then jump by 3.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.10%. While earnings are projected to return 806.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 48.80% per annum.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 22 and May 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. insiders own 65.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.71%, with the float percentage being 185.31%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 286 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 59.77 million shares (or 26.20% of all shares), a total value of $462.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.21 million shares, is of Mackenzie Financial Corporation’s that is approximately 3.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $63.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) shares are Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 3.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.37 million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $18.38 million.