Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Stock Dropped -9.11% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s traded shares were 2.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $101.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.30% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the ROST share is $122.44, that puts it down -20.83 from that peak though still a striking 31.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $69.24. The company’s market capitalization is $35.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.28 million shares over the past three months.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) registered a -0.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.30% in intraday trading to $101.33 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.72%, and it has moved by -9.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.92%. The short interest in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is 4.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.02 day(s) to cover.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ross Stores Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) shares have gone up 17.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.33% against 17.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.30% this quarter and then jump 19.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.16 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.56 billion by the end of Apr 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.02 billion and $4.33 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.70% and then jump by 5.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.50%. While earnings are projected to return 14.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.13% per annum.

ROST Dividends

Ross Stores Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 17 and May 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ross Stores Inc. is 1.34, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.32 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s Major holders

Ross Stores Inc. insiders own 2.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.73%, with the float percentage being 95.71%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,165 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 46.81 million shares (or 13.59% of all shares), a total value of $3.94 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.16 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.63 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $878.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.05 million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $762.93 million.