Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Are Up 2.35%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.06% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the OMI share is $45.34, that puts it down -266.83 from that peak though still a striking 2.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.07. The company’s market capitalization is $957.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) trade information

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) registered a 2.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.06% in intraday trading to $12.36 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.37%, and it has moved by -38.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.24%. The short interest in Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is 6.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.29 day(s) to cover.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Owens & Minor Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) shares have gone down -50.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -51.24% against 15.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.90%. While earnings are projected to return -90.00% in 2023, the next five years will return -9.57% per annum.

OMI Dividends

Owens & Minor Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Owens & Minor Inc. is 0.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.08 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s Major holders

Owens & Minor Inc. insiders own 3.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.55%, with the float percentage being 102.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 319 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.8 million shares (or 15.48% of all shares), a total value of $284.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.44 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 15.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $275.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $110.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.69 million, or about 3.53% of the stock, which is worth about $55.42 million.