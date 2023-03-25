Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Has Been Falling -13.11% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s traded shares were 2.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.52% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the ONB share is $20.19, that puts it down -38.48 from that peak though still a striking 4.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.87. The company’s market capitalization is $4.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.07 million shares over the past three months.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ONB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.53.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) trade information

Old National Bancorp (ONB) registered a 4.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.52% in intraday trading to $14.58 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.32%, and it has moved by -18.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.11%. The short interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is 6.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.71, which implies an increase of 26.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, ONB is trading at a discount of -50.89% off the target high and -9.74% off the low.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Old National Bancorp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Old National Bancorp (ONB) shares have gone down -14.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.20% against 5.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.50% this quarter and then jump 19.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $460.68 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $467.94 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $291.8 million and $426.54 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 57.90% and then jump by 9.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.70%. While earnings are projected to return -10.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

ONB Dividends

Old National Bancorp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Old National Bancorp is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.84 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s Major holders

Old National Bancorp insiders own 1.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.93%, with the float percentage being 80.97%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 450 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 34.17 million shares (or 11.67% of all shares), a total value of $562.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.59 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $503.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Old National Bancorp (ONB) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 14.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $240.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.04 million, or about 3.09% of the stock, which is worth about $162.56 million.