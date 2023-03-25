Now Is The Time To Buy Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG)

During the last session, Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s traded shares were 2.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.46% or -$0.53. The 52-week high for the HOG share is $51.77, that puts it down -44.73 from that peak though still a striking 16.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.80. The company’s market capitalization is $5.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.68 million shares over the past three months.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) trade information

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) registered a -1.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.46% in intraday trading to $35.77 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.00%, and it has moved by -24.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.32%. The short interest in Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is 7.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.68 day(s) to cover.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Harley-Davidson Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) shares have gone down -7.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.25% against 6.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.40% this quarter and then jump 10.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.36 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.46 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.3 billion and $1.27 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.60% and then jump by 15.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.40%. While earnings are projected to return 18.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 43.10% per annum.

HOG Dividends

Harley-Davidson Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Harley-Davidson Inc. is 0.66, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.85 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s Major holders

Harley-Davidson Inc. insiders own 0.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.00%, with the float percentage being 90.61%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 590 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 13.14 million shares (or 8.99% of all shares), a total value of $469.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.7 million shares, is of H Partners Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $454.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) shares are John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd owns about 5.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $189.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.11 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $146.89 million.