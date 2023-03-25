Now Is A Good Time To Buy FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE)

During the last session, FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s traded shares were 1.19 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.77% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the FAZE share is $24.69, that puts it down -3585.07 from that peak though still a striking 44.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $49.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.64 million shares over the past three months.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) registered a 26.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.77% in intraday trading to $0.67 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 58.52%, and it has moved by -2.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.29%. The short interest in FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) is 0.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.78 day(s) to cover.

FAZE Dividends

FaZe Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders

FaZe Holdings Inc. insiders own 30.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.17%, with the float percentage being 27.67%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 11.03 million shares (or 15.21% of all shares), a total value of $20.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.03 million shares, is of B. Riley Securities, Inc.’s that is approximately 15.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $20.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $0.25 million.