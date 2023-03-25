Now Is A Good Time To Buy Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG)

During the last session, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s traded shares were 3.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.06% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the CIG share is $2.47, that puts it down -24.75 from that peak though still a striking 11.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.75. The company’s market capitalization is $5.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.49 million shares over the past three months.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) registered a 2.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.06% in intraday trading to $1.98 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.51%, and it has moved by -2.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.19%. The short interest in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is 2.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) shares have gone down -11.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.25% against 2.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.40% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.40%. While earnings are projected to return 0.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.00% per annum.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 0.29, with the dividend yield indicating at 14.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.42%, with the float percentage being 15.42%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 225 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 30.56 million shares (or 2.09% of all shares), a total value of $60.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.97 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $33.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) shares are Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund owns about 6.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.48 million, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $8.88 million.