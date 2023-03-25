Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) Surged -20.90% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN)’s traded shares were 1.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 27.15% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the NOGN share is $11.51, that puts it down -2202.0 from that peak though still a striking 34.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $35.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 368.51K shares over the past three months.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. NOGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) trade information

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) registered a 27.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 27.15% in intraday trading to $0.50 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 50.64%, and it has moved by -20.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.92%. The short interest in Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) is 0.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.35 day(s) to cover.

The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $0.50 respectively.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nogin Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nogin Inc. (NOGN) shares have gone down -61.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 90.57% against 17.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.28 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.51 million by the end of Jun 2023.

NOGN Dividends

Nogin Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN)’s Major holders

Nogin Inc. insiders own 57.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.88%, with the float percentage being 49.47%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.85 million shares (or 1.27% of all shares), a total value of $0.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.42 million shares, is of SVB Financial Group’s that is approximately 0.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nogin Inc. (NOGN) shares are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13833.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $6982.0.