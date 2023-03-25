Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s traded shares were 2.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $189.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.12% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the LOW share is $223.31, that puts it down -17.87 from that peak though still a striking 10.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $170.12. The company’s market capitalization is $115.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.07 million shares over the past three months.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) trade information

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) registered a -0.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.12% in intraday trading to $189.46 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.00%, and it has moved by -6.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.24%. The short interest in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is 11.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.85 day(s) to cover.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lowe’s Companies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) shares have gone up 0.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -0.43% against -6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.30% this quarter and then jump 4.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.75 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.55 billion by the end of Apr 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.34 billion and $23.66 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.60% and then drop by -4.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.20%. While earnings are projected to return 55.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.78% per annum.

LOW Dividends

Lowe’s Companies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is 4.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.22 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s Major holders

Lowe’s Companies Inc. insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.08%, with the float percentage being 78.15%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,800 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 55.02 million shares (or 8.86% of all shares), a total value of $10.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.03 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.46 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.48 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.49 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $2.72 billion.