Is The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s traded shares were 1.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.60% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the LEV share is $9.21, that puts it down -397.84 from that peak though still a striking 2.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $416.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. LEV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) registered a -1.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.60% in intraday trading to $1.85 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.15%, and it has moved by -20.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.61%. The short interest in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) is 11.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.65, which implies an increase of 49.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, LEV is trading at a discount of -224.32% off the target high and -8.11% off the low.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Lion Electric Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Lion Electric Company (LEV) shares have gone down -38.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -46.15% against 6.70.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.82 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $55.04 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 133.20% in 2023.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

The Lion Electric Company insiders own 54.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.77%, with the float percentage being 19.42%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.14 million shares (or 2.33% of all shares), a total value of $14.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.74 million shares, is of National Bank of Canada/FI’s that is approximately 0.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Lion Electric Company (LEV) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 5.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.17 million, or about 0.53% of the stock, which is worth about $2.63 million.