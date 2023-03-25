Is Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -1.43% YTD?

During the last session, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s traded shares were 11.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.17% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ET share is $13.67, that puts it down -16.84 from that peak though still a striking 21.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.15. The company’s market capitalization is $36.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.67 million shares over the past three months.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. ET has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.38.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

Energy Transfer LP (ET) registered a 0.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.17% in intraday trading to $11.70 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.42%, and it has moved by -10.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.96%. The short interest in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is 76.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.82, which implies an increase of 30.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, ET is trading at a discount of -79.49% off the target high and -28.21% off the low.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Energy Transfer LP has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares have gone up 3.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.42% against 12.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.00% this quarter and then jump 5.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.81 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.5 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.66 billion and $20.49 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.60% and then jump by 9.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.60%. While earnings are projected to return -25.90% in 2023, the next five years will return -4.10% per annum.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Energy Transfer LP is 1.22, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Energy Transfer LP insiders own 19.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.16%, with the float percentage being 53.82%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 966 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 178.18 million shares (or 5.77% of all shares), a total value of $1.97 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 82.4 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $908.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 59.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $743.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 34.21 million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $429.01 million.