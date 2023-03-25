Is BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s traded shares were 1.15 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.61% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the BCAB share is $12.15, that puts it down -414.83 from that peak though still a striking 14.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.01. The company’s market capitalization is $115.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 719.56K shares over the past three months.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. BCAB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.7.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) registered a 2.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.61% in intraday trading to $2.36 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.22%, and it has moved by -18.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.26%. The short interest in BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) is 2.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.50, which implies an increase of 86.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, BCAB is trading at a discount of -959.32% off the target high and -238.98% off the low.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioAtla Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) shares have gone down -72.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.11% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.90% this quarter and then drop -15.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 500.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.5 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -147.10% in 2023.

BCAB Dividends

BioAtla Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s Major holders

BioAtla Inc. insiders own 12.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.18%, with the float percentage being 69.04%. Soleus Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 129 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.4 million shares (or 9.34% of all shares), a total value of $26.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.18 million shares, is of Cormorant Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 5.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $16.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.8 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $6.12 million.