Is Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Still A Buy After sinking -3.49% Last Week?

During the last session, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $152.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.37% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the TEAM share is $318.64, that puts it down -108.64 from that peak though still a striking 25.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $113.86. The company’s market capitalization is $38.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.45 million shares over the past three months.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) registered a -0.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.37% in intraday trading to $152.72 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.49%, and it has moved by -10.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.23%. The short interest in Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) is 6.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.47 day(s) to cover.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $199.29, which implies an increase of 23.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $150.00 and $460.00 respectively. As a result, TEAM is trading at a discount of -201.2% off the target high and 1.78% off the low.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atlassian Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) shares have gone down -30.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.65% against 17.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -21.30% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $901.86 million as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $920.4 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $740.49 million and $759.84 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.80% and then jump by 21.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.20%. While earnings are projected to return 13.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Atlassian Corporation insiders own 0.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.17%, with the float percentage being 87.51%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 809 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 19.04 million shares (or 12.68% of all shares), a total value of $4.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.5 million shares, is of WCM Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.22 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 4.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $939.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.99 million, or about 1.33% of the stock, which is worth about $403.78 million.