Is Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -13.96% YTD?

During the last session, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s traded shares were 1.25 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.54% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the AMPS share is $14.72, that puts it down -162.39 from that peak though still a striking 24.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.26. The company’s market capitalization is $942.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 998.96K shares over the past three months.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) registered a 0.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.54% in intraday trading to $5.61 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.00%, and it has moved by -18.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.61%. The short interest in Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) is 3.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.29, which implies an increase of 54.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, AMPS is trading at a discount of -167.38% off the target high and -78.25% off the low.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Altus Power Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) shares have gone down -54.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.00% against -3.40.

While earnings are projected to return 153.90% in 2023.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Altus Power Inc. insiders own 60.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.45%, with the float percentage being 106.27%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 192 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 21.83 million shares (or 13.73% of all shares), a total value of $240.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.0 million shares, is of ValueAct Holdings, L.P.’s that is approximately 2.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $44.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 2.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $10.82 million.