Is Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) Hit More of the Losses Given A -1.78% Dip From High?

During the last session, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)’s traded shares were 3.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the AJRD share is $56.59, that puts it down -1.78 from that peak though still a striking 34.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.44. The company’s market capitalization is $4.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.17 million shares over the past three months.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. AJRD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.59.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) trade information

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.09% in intraday trading to $55.60 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.02%, and it has moved by -0.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.95%. The short interest in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) is 2.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.00, which implies an increase of 4.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.00 and $58.00 respectively. As a result, AJRD is trading at a discount of -4.32% off the target high and -4.32% off the low.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) shares have gone up 31.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.17% against 2.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.20% this quarter and then drop -2.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $615.73 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.50%. While earnings are projected to return -48.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.30% per annum.

AJRD Dividends

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)’s Major holders

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. insiders own 3.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.77%, with the float percentage being 96.10%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 374 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 13.25 million shares (or 16.45% of all shares), a total value of $529.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.17 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $326.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $313.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.28 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $91.17 million.