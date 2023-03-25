How Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -34.66% YTD?

During the last session, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s traded shares were 1.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.64% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the SRG share is $14.52, that puts it down -87.84 from that peak though still a striking 36.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.90. The company’s market capitalization is $469.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 586.67K shares over the past three months.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) registered a -0.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.64% in intraday trading to $7.73 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.30%, and it has moved by -37.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.12%. The short interest in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is 8.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 29.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.00, which implies an increase of 51.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, SRG is trading at a discount of -106.99% off the target high and -106.99% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.20%. While earnings are projected to return -103.40% in 2023.

SRG Dividends

Seritage Growth Properties is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

Seritage Growth Properties insiders own 33.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.92%, with the float percentage being 72.11%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 173 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.38 million shares (or 9.61% of all shares), a total value of $48.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.93 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $35.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) shares are Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund owns about 1.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $12.77 million.