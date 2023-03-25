How Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -21.90% YTD?

During the last session, Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s traded shares were 2.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $64.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.35% or $1.47. The 52-week high for the CNC share is $98.53, that puts it down -53.83 from that peak though still a striking 3.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $61.71. The company’s market capitalization is $35.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.91 million shares over the past three months.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) trade information

Centene Corporation (CNC) registered a 2.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.35% in intraday trading to $64.05 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.40%, and it has moved by -10.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.33%. The short interest in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) is 4.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $89.44, which implies an increase of 28.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $71.00 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, CNC is trading at a discount of -71.74% off the target high and -10.85% off the low.

Centene Corporation (CNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Centene Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Centene Corporation (CNC) shares have gone down -18.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.69% against 26.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.29 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.91 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $37.19 billion and $35.94 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.40% and then drop by -0.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.80%. While earnings are projected to return -9.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.55% per annum.

CNC Dividends

Centene Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s Major holders

Centene Corporation insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.17%, with the float percentage being 101.73%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,264 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 65.17 million shares (or 11.51% of all shares), a total value of $5.07 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.67 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 8.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.79 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Centene Corporation (CNC) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 22.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.81 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.04 million, or about 3.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1.33 billion.