HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)’s traded shares were 2.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.29% or -$0.62. The 52-week high for the DINO share is $66.19, that puts it down -39.05 from that peak though still a striking 26.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.90. The company’s market capitalization is $9.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.34 million shares over the past three months.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) trade information

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) registered a -1.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.29% in intraday trading to $47.60 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.87%, and it has moved by -10.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.51%. The short interest in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) is 6.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.14, which implies an increase of 24.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $52.00 and $73.00 respectively. As a result, DINO is trading at a discount of -53.36% off the target high and -9.24% off the low.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HF Sinclair Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) shares have gone down -8.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -39.31% against -3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 96.00% this quarter and then drop -51.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -18.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.19 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.11 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.46 billion and $11.16 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.70% and then drop by -27.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.70%. While earnings are projected to return 321.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 58.80% per annum.

DINO Dividends

HF Sinclair Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)’s Major holders

HF Sinclair Corporation insiders own 20.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.79%, with the float percentage being 89.98%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 715 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 15.07 million shares (or 7.68% of all shares), a total value of $717.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.16 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $674.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $215.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.25 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $202.4 million.