Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s traded shares were 5.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.00% or $0.61. The 52-week high for the PEAK share is $35.72, that puts it down -70.83 from that peak though still a striking 3.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.21. The company’s market capitalization is $11.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.41 million shares over the past three months.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PEAK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) trade information

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) registered a 3.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.00% in intraday trading to $20.91 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.82%, and it has moved by -16.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.26%. The short interest in Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) is 5.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.43, which implies an increase of 26.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, PEAK is trading at a discount of -62.6% off the target high and -14.78% off the low.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Healthpeak Properties Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) shares have gone down -14.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.00% against -4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -30.80% this quarter and then drop -23.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $524.17 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $534.29 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $498.37 million and $517.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.20% and then jump by 3.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 324.50% in 2023.

PEAK Dividends

Healthpeak Properties Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s Major holders

Healthpeak Properties Inc. insiders own 0.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.22%, with the float percentage being 95.49%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 950 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 87.99 million shares (or 16.09% of all shares), a total value of $1.84 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 59.44 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.24 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 24.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $511.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.06 million, or about 2.94% of the stock, which is worth about $335.85 million.