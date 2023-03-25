Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) On Friday – Up 31.58 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s traded shares were 9.77 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.39% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the HLN share is $8.50, that puts it down -4.04 from that peak though still a striking 31.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.59. The company’s market capitalization is $37.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.78 million shares over the past three months.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Haleon plc (HLN) registered a -2.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.39% in intraday trading to $8.17 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.68%, and it has moved by 1.11% in 30 days. The short interest in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is 13.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.38, which implies a decrease of -141.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, HLN is trading at a premium of 51.04% off the target high and 69.4% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 21.40% in 2023.

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Haleon plc is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

Haleon plc insiders own 6.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.81%, with the float percentage being 7.28%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 613 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 73.37 million shares (or 1.59% of all shares), a total value of $446.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.8 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 0.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $138.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Haleon plc (HLN) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 63.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $511.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.5 million, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $68.01 million.