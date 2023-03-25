Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) Stock Dropped -43.72% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH)’s traded shares were 9.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 106.00% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the GBNH share is $5.92, that puts it down -474.76 from that peak though still a striking 51.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $30.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16750.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 15.38K shares over the past three months.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) registered a 106.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 106.00% in intraday trading to $1.03 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 66.02%, and it has moved by -43.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.99%. The short interest in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) is 9710.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.73 day(s) to cover.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Greenbrook TMS Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) shares have gone down -64.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.88% against 10.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.80% this quarter and then jump 36.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.5 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.05 million and $13.06 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 56.60% and then jump by 72.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -2.30% in 2023.

GBNH Dividends

Greenbrook TMS Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH)’s Major holders

Greenbrook TMS Inc. insiders own 52.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.52%, with the float percentage being 24.02%. Masters Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 2.38% of all shares), a total value of $1.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 0.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16163.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $35235.0.