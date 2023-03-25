Following Its 52-Week Low, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO)’S Share Price Rose 54.14% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 34.35%

During the last session, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s traded shares were 3.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.45% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the FRO share is $19.29, that puts it down -18.27 from that peak though still a striking 54.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.48. The company’s market capitalization is $3.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.30 million shares over the past three months.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. FRO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.06.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) registered a -2.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.45% in intraday trading to $16.31 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.58%, and it has moved by -9.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 91.43%. The short interest in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is 15.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.11, which implies an increase of 22.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.84 and $27.79 respectively. As a result, FRO is trading at a discount of -70.39% off the target high and 2.88% off the low.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Frontline Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) shares have gone up 26.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 111.39% against -11.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 5,400.00% this quarter and then jump 7,700.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $370.19 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $351.53 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $213.55 million and $101.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 73.40% and then jump by 245.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.90%. While earnings are projected to return 707.10% in 2023.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Frontline Ltd. is 1.22, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Frontline Ltd. insiders own 35.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.47%, with the float percentage being 92.72%. Lesa Sroufe & Co. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 244 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 0.08% of all shares), a total value of $2.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.14 million shares, is of Navellier & Associates, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.73 million.

Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Transportation owns about 0.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.98 million market value.