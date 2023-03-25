Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Is Worth Evaluating At $23.24

During the last session, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s traded shares were 3.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.74% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the EDR share is $30.72, that puts it down -32.19 from that peak though still a striking 25.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.42. The company’s market capitalization is $11.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.77 million shares over the past three months.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. EDR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) trade information

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) registered a 0.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.74% in intraday trading to $23.24 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.09%, and it has moved by 3.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.84%. The short interest in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) is 6.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.25, which implies an increase of 25.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, EDR is trading at a discount of -76.42% off the target high and -20.48% off the low.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) shares have gone up 9.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100.00% against -14.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -44.10% this quarter and then jump 31.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.27 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.61 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.51 billion and $1.47 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.60% and then jump by 9.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.00%. While earnings are projected to return 140.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 21.50% per annum.

EDR Dividends

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.68%, with the float percentage being 97.22%. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 227 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 91.98 million shares (or 31.78% of all shares), a total value of $1.86 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.04 million shares, is of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s that is approximately 7.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $426.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $77.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.96 million, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $60.03 million.