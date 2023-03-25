DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Is Up 41.13% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 33.20% – What To Do Now

During the last session, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s traded shares were 4.71 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.28% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the DV share is $32.43, that puts it down -10.87 from that peak though still a striking 41.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.22. The company’s market capitalization is $4.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. DV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) trade information

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) registered a 1.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.28% in intraday trading to $29.25 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.61%, and it has moved by 10.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.09%. The short interest in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) is 4.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.92, which implies an increase of 16.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, DV is trading at a discount of -43.59% off the target high and -2.56% off the low.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) shares have gone up 10.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.00% against 17.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -35.30% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $132.96 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $117.41 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $105.53 million and $96.72 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.00% and then jump by 21.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 38.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.20% per annum.

DV Dividends

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s Major holders

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.63%, with the float percentage being 102.34%. Providence Equity Partners L.l.c. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 250 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 79.04 million shares (or 47.94% of all shares), a total value of $2.16 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.57 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $261.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $77.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.73 million, or about 1.65% of the stock, which is worth about $71.42 million.