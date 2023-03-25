DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) Has Dropped -46.94% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s traded shares were 2.64 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $60.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.60% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the DASH share is $130.20, that puts it down -114.6 from that peak though still a striking 31.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.37. The company’s market capitalization is $24.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.02 million shares over the past three months.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. DASH has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) registered a 0.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.60% in intraday trading to $60.67 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.73%, and it has moved by 7.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.94%. The short interest in DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is 20.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $77.90, which implies an increase of 22.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $102.00 respectively. As a result, DASH is trading at a discount of -68.12% off the target high and 34.07% off the low.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DoorDash Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DoorDash Inc. (DASH) shares have gone up 12.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.37% against 14.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -51.10% this quarter and then drop -37.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.76 billion as predicted by 26 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.88 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.3 billion and $1.46 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.70% and then jump by 29.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -164.50% in 2023.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

DoorDash Inc. insiders own 0.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.17%, with the float percentage being 91.76%. Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 604 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 35.85 million shares (or 9.85% of all shares), a total value of $2.18 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.09 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 7.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.76 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DoorDash Inc. (DASH) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 14.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $872.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.53 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $517.62 million.