Does Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Still Look Attractive After A 3.30% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s traded shares were 3.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.40% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the TV share is $11.90, that puts it down -153.73 from that peak though still a striking 6.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.38. The company’s market capitalization is $2.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.18 million shares over the past three months.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) trade information

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) registered a 2.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.40% in intraday trading to $4.69 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.30%, and it has moved by -18.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.27%. The short interest in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) is 4.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.01 day(s) to cover.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) shares have gone down -18.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 111.61% against -13.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.5 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $79.81 million and $35.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -53.60% and then jump by 15.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.00%. While earnings are projected to return 578.90% in 2023.

TV Dividends

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is 0.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.90 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.34%, with the float percentage being 41.34%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 151 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 65.0 million shares (or 11.51% of all shares), a total value of $349.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.37 million shares, is of Harris Associates L.P.’s that is approximately 8.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $270.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Oakmark International Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 46.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $211.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.52 million, or about 3.81% of the stock, which is worth about $115.79 million.