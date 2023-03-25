Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Down -2.17% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s traded shares were 11.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.51% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the CTRA share is $34.73, that puts it down -46.66 from that peak though still a striking 6.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.25. The company’s market capitalization is $18.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.45 million shares over the past three months.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. CTRA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 18 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.11.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) registered a 2.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.51% in intraday trading to $23.68 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.11%, and it has moved by -2.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.36%. The short interest in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) is 29.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.19, which implies an increase of 21.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, CTRA is trading at a discount of -60.47% off the target high and 11.32% off the low.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coterra Energy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) shares have gone down -12.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.49% against -10.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.70% this quarter and then drop -22.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 157.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.12 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.9 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.23 billion and $1.68 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.60% and then jump by 12.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 79.40%. While earnings are projected to return 121.00% in 2023.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Coterra Energy Inc. is 2.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders

Coterra Energy Inc. insiders own 1.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.57%, with the float percentage being 96.21%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,112 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 89.89 million shares (or 11.40% of all shares), a total value of $2.35 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 79.9 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 10.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.09 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) shares are Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select owns about 22.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $560.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.51 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $587.94 million.