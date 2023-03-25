As The Stock Falls By -14.85% Year-To-Date, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s traded shares were 1.59 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.81% or -$0.68. The 52-week high for the ZNTL share is $52.85, that puts it down -208.16 from that peak though still a striking 9.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.55. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 553.04K shares over the past three months.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ZNTL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.06.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) registered a -3.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.81% in intraday trading to $17.15 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.92%, and it has moved by -10.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.72%. The short interest in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is 7.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.56, which implies an increase of 60.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, ZNTL is trading at a discount of -220.7% off the target high and -57.43% off the low.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) shares have gone down -17.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.02% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.50% this quarter and then jump 22.10% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -20.50% in 2023.

ZNTL Dividends

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 7.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.70%, with the float percentage being 114.43%. Matrix Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 199 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 9.2 million shares (or 16.12% of all shares), a total value of $199.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.57 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 13.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $163.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) shares are Smallcap World Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.2 million, or about 3.85% of the stock, which is worth about $44.21 million.