Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Has Been Falling -30.88% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s traded shares were 1.02 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.28% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the ARQT share is $27.40, that puts it down -167.84 from that peak though still a striking -4.11% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.65. The company’s market capitalization is $624.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 909.04K shares over the past three months.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. ARQT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.42.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) registered a -5.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.28% in intraday trading to $10.23 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.75%, and it has moved by -35.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.81%. The short interest in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) is 10.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.67, which implies an increase of 80.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, ARQT is trading at a discount of -682.01% off the target high and -134.6% off the low.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) shares have gone down -44.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.31% against 8.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.02 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -35.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.80% per annum.

ARQT Dividends

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s Major holders

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. insiders own 3.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.17%, with the float percentage being 105.55%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 214 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.93 million shares (or 14.66% of all shares), a total value of $170.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.68 million shares, is of Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 14.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $128.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.31 million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $25.02 million.