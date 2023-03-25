AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU)’s Stock Is Down -8.24% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the last session, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s traded shares were 3.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.44% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the AU share is $25.27, that puts it down -13.52 from that peak though still a striking 46.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.94. The company’s market capitalization is $8.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.17 million shares over the past three months.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. AU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) trade information

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) registered a 2.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.44% in intraday trading to $22.26 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.85%, and it has moved by 30.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.24%. The short interest in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is 6.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.07 day(s) to cover.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AngloGold Ashanti Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) shares have gone up 70.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.26% against 10.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 57.70%. While earnings are projected to return -34.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.63% per annum.

AU Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 0.46, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.08 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s Major holders

AngloGold Ashanti Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.75%, with the float percentage being 27.75%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 284 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 23.59 million shares (or 5.63% of all shares), a total value of $458.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.1 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $139.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 21.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $421.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.15 million, or about 1.47% of the stock, which is worth about $85.05 million.