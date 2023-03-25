Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.00% or -$2.39. The 52-week high for the AKRO share is $54.88, that puts it down -46.54 from that peak though still a striking 79.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.52. The company’s market capitalization is $1.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 607.63K shares over the past three months.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AKRO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.8.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) registered a -6.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.00% in intraday trading to $37.45 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.91%, and it has moved by -15.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 142.08%. The short interest in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) is 3.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.50, which implies an increase of 34.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, AKRO is trading at a discount of -73.56% off the target high and -28.17% off the low.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Akero Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) shares have gone up 43.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.14% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.00% this quarter and then drop -17.60% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -11.10% in 2023, the next five years will return -14.60% per annum.

AKRO Dividends

Akero Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 04 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s Major holders

Akero Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 8.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.10%, with the float percentage being 113.47%. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 233 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.28 million shares (or 9.14% of all shares), a total value of $145.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.27 million shares, is of Skorpios Trust’s that is approximately 7.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $179.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ACAP Strategic Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $98.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.51 million, or about 3.22% of the stock, which is worth about $51.34 million.