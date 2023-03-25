A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG)

During the last session, Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)’s traded shares were 2.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.29% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the CRBG share is $23.50, that puts it down -61.4 from that peak though still a striking 0.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.46. The company’s market capitalization is $9.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.65 million shares over the past three months.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CRBG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.7.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) trade information

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) registered a -1.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.29% in intraday trading to $14.56 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.85%, and it has moved by -28.35% in 30 days. The short interest in Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) is 6.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.23, which implies an increase of 44.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, CRBG is trading at a discount of -119.78% off the target high and -51.1% off the low.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Corebridge Financial Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) shares have gone down -30.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.66% against 15.20.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.26 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.25 billion by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 30.00% in 2023.

CRBG Dividends

Corebridge Financial Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Corebridge Financial Inc. is 0.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.32 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)’s Major holders

Corebridge Financial Inc. insiders own 77.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.78%, with the float percentage being 112.60%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 63.85 million shares (or 9.90% of all shares), a total value of $1.26 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.83 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 1.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $193.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard/Windsor II. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Capital Income Builder, Inc. owns about 4.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $80.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.69 million, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $61.08 million.