A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE)

During the last session, Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)’s traded shares were 4.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.90% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the BTE share is $7.24, that puts it down -114.84 from that peak though still a striking 10.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.03. The company’s market capitalization is $2.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 million shares over the past three months.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. BTE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) trade information

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) registered a 0.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.90% in intraday trading to $3.37 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.31%, and it has moved by -19.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.71%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.66, which implies an increase of 40.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.04 and $7.50 respectively. As a result, BTE is trading at a discount of -122.55% off the target high and -19.88% off the low.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Baytex Energy Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) shares have gone down -29.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -46.79% against -20.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 139.80%. While earnings are projected to return -46.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.20% per annum.

BTE Dividends

Baytex Energy Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.54 million shares, is of Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx’s that is approximately 1.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jul 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.5 million.