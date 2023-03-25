A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), As It Continued To Fall -6.92% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s traded shares were 6.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.65% or $1.04. The 52-week high for the EXC share is $50.71, that puts it down -26.02 from that peak though still a striking 12.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.19. The company’s market capitalization is $40.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.30 million shares over the past three months.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. EXC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.43.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) trade information

Exelon Corporation (EXC) registered a 2.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.65% in intraday trading to $40.24 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.51%, and it has moved by -3.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.92%. The short interest in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is 9.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.8 day(s) to cover.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Exelon Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Exelon Corporation (EXC) shares have gone down -3.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.96% against 2.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -52.20% this quarter and then jump 3.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -48.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.11 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.17 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.63 billion and $5.33 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -57.30% and then drop by -3.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.20%. While earnings are projected to return 36.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.15% per annum.

EXC Dividends

Exelon Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Exelon Corporation is 1.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.58 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s Major holders

Exelon Corporation insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.68%, with the float percentage being 85.89%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,427 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 90.93 million shares (or 9.36% of all shares), a total value of $3.41 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 90.27 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.38 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Exelon Corporation (EXC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 29.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.11 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27.11 million, or about 2.79% of the stock, which is worth about $1.12 billion.