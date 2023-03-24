Year-To-Date, Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) Price Has Decrease -7.52%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)’s traded shares were 0.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.60% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the BN share is $48.19, that puts it down -65.66 from that peak though still a striking 2.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.25. The company’s market capitalization is $49.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.77 million shares over the past three months.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) trade information

Brookfield Corporation (BN) registered a -0.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.60% in intraday trading to $29.09 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.66%, and it has moved by -14.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.61%. The short interest in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is 8.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.15 day(s) to cover.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.00% this quarter and then jump 8.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.72 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.56 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $29.17 billion and $31 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.90% and then jump by 1.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.30%. While earnings are projected to return 151.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.50% per annum.

BN Dividends

Brookfield Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Brookfield Corporation is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)’s Major holders

Brookfield Corporation insiders own 15.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.95%, with the float percentage being 84.76%. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 978 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 130.34 million shares (or 8.07% of all shares), a total value of $5.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 96.91 million shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 6.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.96 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brookfield Corporation (BN) shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Principal Mid Cap Fund owns about 21.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $841.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.75 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $703.22 million.