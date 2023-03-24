Will GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s traded shares were 11.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.40% or -$1.29. The 52-week high for the GME share is $49.85, that puts it down -120.77 from that peak though still a striking 31.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.41. The company’s market capitalization is $6.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.58 million shares over the past three months.

GameStop Corp. (GME) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. GME has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

GameStop Corp. (GME) registered a -5.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.40% in intraday trading to $22.58 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.73%, and it has moved by 10.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.65%. The short interest in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is 60.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.25, which implies a decrease of -70.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, GME is trading at a premium of 11.43% off the target high and 71.21% off the low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GameStop Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GameStop Corp. (GME) shares have gone down -15.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.47% against 7.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.70% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.18 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.36 billion by the end of Apr 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.25 billion and $1.38 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.30% and then drop by -1.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.50%. While earnings are projected to return -59.10% in 2023.

GME Dividends

GameStop Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 30 and June 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

GameStop Corp. insiders own 15.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.00%, with the float percentage being 32.00%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 343 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 24.16 million shares (or 7.93% of all shares), a total value of $607.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.96 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $526.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GameStop Corp. (GME) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 7.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $144.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.75 million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $194.81 million.