What Will Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Be Like After It Drops -84.75% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s traded shares were 1.77 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.04% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the JOBY share is $7.15, that puts it down -84.75 from that peak though still a striking 18.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.15. The company’s market capitalization is $2.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.98 million shares over the past three months.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) registered a 1.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.04% in intraday trading to $3.87 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.25%, and it has moved by -9.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.34%. The short interest in Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is 31.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.5 day(s) to cover.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Joby Aviation Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) shares have gone down -26.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.00% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.30% this quarter and then drop -66.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -46.90% in 2023, the next five years will return -11.81% per annum.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Joby Aviation Inc. insiders own 41.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.60%, with the float percentage being 52.50%. Intel Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 43.54 million shares (or 6.93% of all shares), a total value of $168.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.96 million shares, is of Capricorn Investment Group LLC’s that is approximately 6.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $158.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.86 million, or about 0.94% of the stock, which is worth about $22.68 million.