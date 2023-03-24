What To Expect Going Ahead For Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC) Given Its 23.14 Percent Gain On Thursday?

During the recent session, Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)’s traded shares were 0.73 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.14% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the VACC share is $7.45, that puts it down -180.08 from that peak though still a striking 24.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.02. The company’s market capitalization is $79.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 84710.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 56.33K shares over the past three months.

Vaccitech plc (VACC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. VACC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.42.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) trade information

Vaccitech plc (VACC) registered a 23.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.14% in intraday trading to $2.66 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.04%, and it has moved by -11.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.74%. The short interest in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) is 16520.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.67, which implies an increase of 86.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, VACC is trading at a discount of -764.66% off the target high and -501.5% off the low.

Vaccitech plc (VACC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vaccitech plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vaccitech plc (VACC) shares have gone down -20.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 116.17% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.50% this quarter and then drop -885.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15,332.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.3 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.4 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15k and $15.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21,900.00% and then drop by -90.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -163.10% in 2023.

VACC Dividends

Vaccitech plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)’s Major holders

Vaccitech plc insiders own 27.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.37%, with the float percentage being 37.75%. M&G Investment Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.2 million shares (or 13.94% of all shares), a total value of $12.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.51 million shares, is of Alphabet Inc.’s that is approximately 4.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.84 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 7880.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17651.0 market value.