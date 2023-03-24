We Just Learned Something New! After PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP)’s 1.01% Gain This Week

During the recent session, PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $176.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.71% or $1.25. The 52-week high for the PEP share is $186.84, that puts it down -5.62 from that peak though still a striking 12.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $154.86. The company’s market capitalization is $243.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.75 million shares over the past three months.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. PEP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.39.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) trade information

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) registered a 0.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.71% in intraday trading to $176.90 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.01%, and it has moved by 0.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.21%. The short interest in PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is 9.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $189.72, which implies an increase of 6.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $175.00 and $205.00 respectively. As a result, PEP is trading at a discount of -15.88% off the target high and 1.07% off the low.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PepsiCo Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) shares have gone up 4.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.48% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.80% this quarter and then jump 7.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.9 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.04 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.2 billion and $20.23 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.30% and then jump by 4.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.90%. While earnings are projected to return 15.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.55% per annum.

PEP Dividends

PepsiCo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PepsiCo Inc. is 4.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.62 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)’s Major holders

PepsiCo Inc. insiders own 0.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.24%, with the float percentage being 75.35%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,820 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 128.84 million shares (or 9.17% of all shares), a total value of $21.03 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 106.74 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $17.43 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 41.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.72 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31.28 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $5.11 billion.