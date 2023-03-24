We Just Learned Something New About Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) This Week With Its -13.04% Loss

During the last session, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s traded shares were 1.03 million. The company’s market capitalization is $32.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 million shares over the past three months.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SEV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.04%, and it has moved by -52.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.69%. The short interest in Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is 2.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.88, which implies an increase of 78.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.85 and $3.79 respectively. As a result, SEV is trading at a discount of -847.5% off the target high and -112.5% off the low.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sono Group N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sono Group N.V. (SEV) shares have gone down -85.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -31.50% against -5.10.

While earnings are projected to return -31.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.23% per annum.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Sono Group N.V. insiders own 54.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.62%, with the float percentage being 18.83%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.52 million shares (or 3.88% of all shares), a total value of $8.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.87 million shares, is of Worth Venture Partners, Llc’s that is approximately 0.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.22 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Opportunity Fd owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value.