We Just Learned Something New About Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) This Week With Its -4.89% Loss

During the recent session, Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.94% or -$1.13. The 52-week high for the ALK share is $61.55, that puts it down -64.7 from that peak though still a striking -2.09% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.15. The company’s market capitalization is $5.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.50 million shares over the past three months.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) trade information

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) registered a -2.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.94% in intraday trading to $37.37 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.89%, and it has moved by -21.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.95%. The short interest in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is 4.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.73 day(s) to cover.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alaska Air Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) shares have gone down -10.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.72% against 13.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 69.20% this quarter and then drop -9.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.21 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.74 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.68 billion and $2.66 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.20% and then jump by 2.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.00%. While earnings are projected to return -87.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 19.43% per annum.

ALK Dividends

Alaska Air Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 19 and April 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s Major holders

Alaska Air Group Inc. insiders own 0.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.97%, with the float percentage being 81.28%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 704 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 14.33 million shares (or 11.30% of all shares), a total value of $561.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.2 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $281.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund owns about 4.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $171.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.81 million, or about 3.01% of the stock, which is worth about $149.29 million.