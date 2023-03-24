Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s traded shares were 0.73 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.16% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the TIG share is $7.34, that puts it down -20.13 from that peak though still a striking 65.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.12. The company’s market capitalization is $311.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 203.25K shares over the past three months.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) registered a -0.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.16% in intraday trading to $6.11 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.33%, and it has moved by 0.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.25%. The short interest in Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) is 0.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.08, which implies a decrease of -0.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.15 respectively. As a result, TIG is trading at a discount of -0.65% off the target high and 1.8% off the low.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trean Insurance Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) shares have gone up 72.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 260.00% against 15.20.

While earnings are projected to return -81.30% in 2023.

TIG Dividends

Trean Insurance Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s Major holders

Trean Insurance Group Inc. insiders own 17.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.99%, with the float percentage being 82.72%. Royce & Associates LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.89 million shares (or 7.60% of all shares), a total value of $13.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.16 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) shares are Royce Total Return Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Royce Total Return Fund owns about 3.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $1.8 million.