Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s traded shares were 0.81 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.43% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the CURV share is $8.29, that puts it down -186.85 from that peak though still a striking 24.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.19. The company’s market capitalization is $249.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 110.04K shares over the past three months.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CURV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) trade information

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) registered a 21.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.43% in intraday trading to $2.89 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.65%, and it has moved by 2.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.68%. The short interest in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) is 1.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.31, which implies an increase of 32.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.50 respectively. As a result, CURV is trading at a discount of -90.31% off the target high and -3.81% off the low.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Torrid Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) shares have gone down -38.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.67% against 2.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -30.40% this quarter and then drop -4.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $315.64 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $329.66 million by the end of Jul 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $328.41 million and $340.88 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.90% and then drop by -3.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.60%. While earnings are projected to return -222.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.20% per annum.

CURV Dividends

Torrid Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s Major holders

Torrid Holdings Inc. insiders own 10.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.07%, with the float percentage being 92.47%. Sycamore Partners Management, L.P is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 82.35 million shares (or 79.44% of all shares), a total value of $248.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.9 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $0.46 million.