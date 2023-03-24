Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE: CVII)

During the recent session, Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)’s traded shares were 1.29 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.10% or $0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $1.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 598.51K shares over the past three months.

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) trade information

Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $10.13 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.30%, and it has moved by 0.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.95%. The short interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) is 35400.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

CVII Dividends

Churchill Capital Corp VII is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)’s Major holders

Churchill Capital Corp VII insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.65%, with the float percentage being 90.65%. Magnetar Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 162 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.06 million shares (or 8.01% of all shares), a total value of $108.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.5 million shares, is of Aristeia Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 4.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $63.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 1.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.87 million, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $8.59 million.