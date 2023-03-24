The Time To Buy Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Is Now

During the recent session, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.93% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the SBS share is $12.04, that puts it down -38.55 from that peak though still a striking 14.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.45. The company’s market capitalization is $6.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.86 million shares over the past three months.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) trade information

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) registered a -3.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.93% in intraday trading to $8.69 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.65%, and it has moved by -15.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.50%. The short interest in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) is 5.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.79 day(s) to cover.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.79, which implies an increase of 32.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.87 and $17.16 respectively. As a result, SBS is trading at a discount of -97.47% off the target high and -13.58% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.80%. While earnings are projected to return 136.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.71% per annum.

SBS Dividends

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is 0.18, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.98 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS)’s Major holders

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.95%, with the float percentage being 14.95%. Impax Asset Management Group Plc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 223 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 21.42 million shares (or 3.13% of all shares), a total value of $195.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.83 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $53.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Water Resources ETF and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Water ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Water Resources ETF owns about 4.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.95 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $42.07 million.