The Current Price For Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)’s traded shares were 1.0 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.03% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PEAR share is $6.74, that puts it down -2596.0 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $53.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 615.51K shares over the past three months.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) trade information

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) registered a -3.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.03% in intraday trading to $0.25 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -57.85%, and it has moved by -75.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.64%. The short interest in Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) is 1.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.62 day(s) to cover.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pear Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) shares have gone down -84.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.62% against 7.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.80% this quarter and then jump 11.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 252.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.84 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.95 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.32 million and $2.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 266.70% and then jump by 116.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -287.50% in 2023.

PEAR Dividends

Pear Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)’s Major holders

Pear Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 16.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.08%, with the float percentage being 87.89%. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 26.8 million shares (or 19.25% of all shares), a total value of $54.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.9 million shares, is of 5AM Venture Management, LLC’s that is approximately 12.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $34.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.3 million, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $1.54 million.