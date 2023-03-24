The Current Price For Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)’s traded shares were 0.8 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $71.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.17% or -$1.59. The 52-week high for the CEG share is $97.89, that puts it down -36.32 from that peak though still a striking 29.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $50.77. The company’s market capitalization is $24.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.09 million shares over the past three months.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) trade information

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) registered a -2.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.17% in intraday trading to $71.81 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.47%, and it has moved by -9.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.82%. The short interest in Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) is 4.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.46 day(s) to cover.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Constellation Energy Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) shares have gone down -15.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 918.37% against -3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 723.10% this quarter and then jump 212.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.28 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.06 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.53 billion and $5.59 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -40.70% and then jump by 8.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -134.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 36.10% per annum.

CEG Dividends

Constellation Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Constellation Energy Corporation is 1.13, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)’s Major holders

Constellation Energy Corporation insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.73%, with the float percentage being 84.93%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,136 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 38.47 million shares (or 11.76% of all shares), a total value of $3.2 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.35 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.03 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 12.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.11 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.74 million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $810.45 million.