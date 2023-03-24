The $32.33 Is The Price At Which Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s traded shares were 0.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.67% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the JNPR share is $38.14, that puts it down -17.97 from that peak though still a striking 22.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.18. The company’s market capitalization is $10.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.64 million shares over the past three months.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) trade information

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) registered a 0.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.67% in intraday trading to $32.33 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.21%, and it has moved by 2.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.80%. The short interest in Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) is 8.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.54 day(s) to cover.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Juniper Networks Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) shares have gone up 22.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.90% against 9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.70% this quarter and then jump 21.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.34 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.4 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.17 billion and $1.27 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.50% and then jump by 10.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.60%. While earnings are projected to return 87.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.95% per annum.

JNPR Dividends

Juniper Networks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Juniper Networks Inc. is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s Major holders

Juniper Networks Inc. insiders own 1.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.17%, with the float percentage being 94.42%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 790 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 38.85 million shares (or 11.97% of all shares), a total value of $1.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.83 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.01 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 26.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $846.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.62 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $251.34 million.