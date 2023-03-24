Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) Rose 18.39% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -22.50%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.16% or -$0.89. The 52-week high for the TS share is $38.00, that puts it down -39.45 from that peak though still a striking 18.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.24. The company’s market capitalization is $16.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.15 million shares over the past three months.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) trade information

Tenaris S.A. (TS) registered a -3.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.16% in intraday trading to $27.25 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.37%, and it has moved by -20.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.57%. The short interest in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) is 3.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.28 day(s) to cover.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.74, which implies an increase of 37.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.93 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, TS is trading at a discount of -83.49% off the target high and -9.83% off the low.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tenaris S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tenaris S.A. (TS) shares have gone up 2.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.34% against 25.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 120.60% this quarter and then jump 64.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 78.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.49 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.48 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.06 billion and $2.37 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 69.90% and then jump by 47.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 139.80%. While earnings are projected to return 273.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 21.70% per annum.

TS Dividends

Tenaris S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Tenaris S.A. is 0.90, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s Major holders

Tenaris S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.64%, with the float percentage being 11.64%. Pendal Group Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 247 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 13.39 million shares (or 2.27% of all shares), a total value of $470.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.84 million shares, is of Westwood Global Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 1.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $228.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tenaris S.A. (TS) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF owns about 3.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $129.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.51 million, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $86.51 million.